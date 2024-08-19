Submit Release
World Humanitarian Day: ICRC President on attacks against aid workers

“Attacks that harm or kill civilians, including humanitarian workers and medical personnel, have become tragically frequent in armed conflicts.

It is unacceptable that civilians—or those dedicated to helping them—should face such danger. Whenever humanitarians are attacked, civilians also suffer the consequences, as aid efforts are hindered by the worsening security conditions.

Every day, the staff and volunteers of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement work on the frontlines of conflict. It is intolerable that they are targeted, yet far too many have been. In 2023-24 alone, six ICRC staff members have been killed, and 14 others wounded.

On this World Humanitarian Day, I stand in solidarity with civilians caught in conflict and with the staff and volunteers across the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement. I thank them for their unwavering dedication to helping those in need.”

 

