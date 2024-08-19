Tammie Lynne Publishes Latest Work, In The Dead of Night
After the success of her first self-published book, Goodbye & Hello, Tammie Lynne has recently published her latest novel, In The Dead of Night. This new release, traditionally published, promises to enthrall readers with its blend of suspense, romance, and historical intrigue.
Tammie introduces her fan base to, Tammy Mitchell, a geriatric nurse in the care ward of Grand Forks Hospital in British Columbia, who finds her life intertwined once more with Michael Bransen, a soldier in the Royal Canadian Dragoons. Tammy lives in Midway, in the house she inherited from her mother who passed away five years earlier. Michael, on medical leave from an "accident" in Syria, ends up in Tammy's ward due to a lack of beds in the main hospital.
Their last encounter was a fateful night in September when Tammy was twelve and Michael fifteen. He vanished with his mother and brother, leaving Tammy standing in the driveway, alone and heartbroken. Despite the decades that have passed, neither has forgotten the other. Now, nearly forty years later, they are thrust back into each other's lives because of the very same reason that tore them apart.
Michael’s father’s poor judgment in trying to pay off a gambling debt to a Canadian Mafia family could jeopardize Canada's international standing. The criminals will stop at nothing to prevent the brothers from rectifying this mistake, even if it means harming their loved ones.
Readers nationwide and beyond hold high expectations for this latest book. When asked about the messages she wants readers to take away from In The Dead of Night, Tammie suggested, "I hope readers understand that the choices we make, no matter how small, can have profound impacts on our lives and the lives of others. It’s about responsibility, love, and the enduring strength of human connections."
Indeed, the book has been hyped greatly on various platforms, and those who have read it praise it for its storyline and dialogues. Readers interested in buying a copy of the book can find it on Amazon.
About Tammie Lynne-
Tammie Lynne is a full-time author who has been writing since she was a kid. However, she began writing professionally during her early 20s.
Donald Harper
About Tammie Lynne-
Tammie Lynne is a full-time author who has been writing since she was a kid. However, she began writing professionally during her early 20s.
Donald Harper
