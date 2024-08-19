Anzac spirit supported by new funding

Release date: 16/08/24

Ten projects across the state have been awarded grant funding through the 2023-24 Anzac Day Commemoration Fund, with a total of $84,677 awarded to community initiatives that honour the legacy of our military history and commemorate Anzac Day.

Among the successful recipients were the Penola Town Square Working Group Inc. that received $16,250 to restore pavers at the Penola Town Square Commemorative Walk.

The Flinders Ranges Council also received $16,490 to support their Anzac Reflections project, a digital presentation honouring WWI service people from Quorn and surrounding regions.

Other notable initiatives include the installation of headstones on nine unmarked WWI veterans’ graves by The Headstone Project SA and the casting and fixing of bronze plaques at the St Peters Heroes Memorial by the St Peters Residents Association Inc.

This year, the Anzac Day Commemoration Fund is once again offering financial support to local ex-service organisations, community groups, schools, and local councils for initiatives that honour the Anzac legacy, with applications for the 2024-25 round now open.

Administered through Veterans SA, the 2024-25 funding round offers a total of $100,000 and can be used to support commemorative services or projects aimed at educating the community on Australia’s military history.

Applications close at 5.00 pm on 31 October 2024.

For more information on how to apply visit veteranssa.sa.gov.au/grants

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

Each year we receive applications for an incredible range of projects and initiatives that help keep the spirit of Anzac Day alive in our communities.

From memorials and headstones to virtual tributes, South Australians remain dedicated to honouring those who have served.

I am pleased that through the State Government’s support of these grants, we can ensure the sacrifices and contributions made by our servicemen and women will be felt, seen and remembered by future generations.

Attributable to Ian Smith, RSL SA Chair, Anzac Day Committee

The Anzac Day Commemoration Fund is an important initiative to help us honour the legacy of our servicemen and women.

It’s an opportunity to create meaningful tributes that bring our history to the forefront and educate future generations about the immense contributions of our veterans, and I urge all eligible groups to apply.