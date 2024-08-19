The Forge Movie Soundtrack Drops With A Star-Studded Lineup Featuring CeCe Winans, Lecrae, For King & Country, And More

Get inspired by the powerful soundtrack of The Forge, now available across all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music and Pandora; The Forge Movie Exclusively in Theaters Everywhere August 23 Get inspired by the powerful soundtrack of The Forge, now available across all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music and Pandora; The Forge Movie Exclusively in Theaters Everywhere August 23 Get inspired by the powerful soundtrack of The Forge, now available across all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music and Pandora; The Forge Movie Exclusively in Theaters Everywhere August 23

The message of 'The Forge' is about showing up for the next generation; being that guide, that mentor, and it’s an honor to be part of a project that elevates those values through music.” — Lecrae, who contributes the powerful track "Your Power" to the soundtrack.

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provident Films, a Sony Music Company, proudly announces the release of THE FORGE movie soundtrack, now available across all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Pandora. Featuring a powerful lineup of contemporary Christian and gospel artists, the soundtrack brings together voices that resonate with the movie's themes of faith, resilience, and redemption. THE FORGE Movie is available exclusively in theaters everywhere, beginning August 23.

The latest wide theatrical release from The Kendrick Brothers, THE FORGE is the follow-up to the #1 box office hit WAR ROOM. It is a powerful coming-of-age film that showcases the journey to adulthood of a young man challenged by his single mom and a successful businessman to start charting a better course for his life. Through his mother's prayers and a prayer warrior named Miss Clara as well as biblical discipleship from his new mentor, he begins discovering that God's purpose for his life is so much more than he could hope for or imagine. The soundtrack serves as a musical extension of the film's inspiring message, offering songs that speak to the heart and soul. Visit TheForgeMovie.com for more information.

The soundtrack features a diverse array of tracks that perfectly complement the film's themes. Hulvey's "Motions" delivers an energetic and introspective vibe, while Wande's "Don’t Worry Bout It" brings a spirited and uplifting tone. Lecrae’s "Your Power," a collaboration with Gospel powerhouse Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, offers a rousing declaration of strength and faith, while CeCe Winans' "That's My King" provides a soulful reflection on divine grace and is the crescendo end-credit song for the film. Aaron Cole's "FASHO" adds a modern edge, and FOR KING & COUNTRY's "What Are We Waiting For?" rounds out the collection with its motivating and dynamic sound.

The cast of THE FORGE includes familiar faces such as Priscilla Shirer (WAR ROOM), Cameron Arnett (OVERCOMER), Karen Abercrombie (WAR ROOM), and newcomer Aspen Kennedy. Also starring are T.C. Stallings (WAR ROOM), BJ Arnett, Ken Bevel (COURAGEOUS), former NFL star Benjamin Watson, Jonathan Evans, Jerry Shirer, and Tommy Woodard (FAMILY CAMP).

In addition to the soundtrack, music from the movie score will be available beginning August 23, along with a suite of inspiring resources from B&H Publishing Group and Tyndale House Publishers in conjunction with the film. This includes I Surrender All by New York Times best-selling author Priscilla Shirer. Offerings also include titles from New York Times best-selling authors Alex and Stephen Kendrick, Devoted to Jesus and Count Me In, as well as two Bible studies under the Lifeway imprint: The Forge Movie Bible Study and Fully Devoted. All available resources can be found at theforgemovie.com/resources.

Lecrae, who contributes the powerful track "Your Power" to the soundtrack, expressed his connection to the film during a recent interview with Shirer on his podcast Deep End with Lecrae. "The message of 'The Forge' is one that resonates deeply with where we are today,” he reflected. “It’s about showing up for the next generation, being that guide, that mentor, and it’s an honor to be part of a project that elevates those values through music."

THE FORGE is directed by Alex Kendrick (WAR ROOM) and produced by Stephen Kendrick (WAR ROOM), Justin Tolley (“The Chosen,”), Aaron Burns (WAR ROOM) and Trey Reynolds (FAMILY CAMP), and written by Alex & Stephen Kendrick.

