Williston Barracks / Request for Information - LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1005891

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Quincy Chandler

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878 - 7111

DATE/TIME: August 18, 2024, at approximately 1740 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 S Mm 103.2 in Milton

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)

ACCUSED: Under Investigation

VICTIM: Korbin Hughes

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. George, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 S near mile marker 103.2 in Milton. It was reported that one of the vehicles fled the scene after causing the other vehicle to go into the median. The vehicle that fled is believed to be an SUV with damage to the driver's side.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks at (802) 878-7111 and ask to speak with Trooper Chandler. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.