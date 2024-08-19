Williston Barracks / Request for Information - LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1005891
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Quincy Chandler
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878 - 7111
DATE/TIME: August 18, 2024, at approximately 1740 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 S Mm 103.2 in Milton
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)
ACCUSED: Under Investigation
VICTIM: Korbin Hughes
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. George, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 S near mile marker 103.2 in Milton. It was reported that one of the vehicles fled the scene after causing the other vehicle to go into the median. The vehicle that fled is believed to be an SUV with damage to the driver's side.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks at (802) 878-7111 and ask to speak with Trooper Chandler. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.