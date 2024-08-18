Submit Release
Juvenile Arrested for Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a teenager for a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, August 17, 2024, at approximately 2:50 a.m. the suspects approached the victim in the 2000 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, August 17, 2024, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN 24126095

###

