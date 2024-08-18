Juvenile Arrested for Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a teenager for a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, August 17, 2024, at approximately 2:50 a.m. the suspects approached the victim in the 2000 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, August 17, 2024, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

