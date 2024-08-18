VSP Shaftsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B3002992
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Johnson
STATION: Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: August 18, 2024, at 0640 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Searsburg, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI -1, Gross Negligent Operation and Duty to stop (LSA)
ACCUSED: Matthew Pleasant
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 18, 2024, at approximately 0640 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash in Searsburg, Vermont. Responding Troopers identified the operator as Matthew Pleasant and located the vehicle. Following a thorough investigation Matthew was Charged for the offenses of DUI, Gross Negligent Operation and Duty to Stop (LSA). He was issued a citation to appear before the Bennington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on September 09,2024 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/2024 at 0815 hours.
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.