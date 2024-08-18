Submit Release
VSP Shaftsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B3002992

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Johnson                         

STATION:  Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: August 18, 2024, at 0640 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Searsburg, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI -1, Gross Negligent Operation and Duty to stop (LSA)

 

ACCUSED:     Matthew Pleasant                                          

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 18, 2024, at approximately 0640 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash in Searsburg, Vermont. Responding Troopers identified the operator as Matthew Pleasant and located the vehicle. Following a thorough investigation Matthew was Charged for the offenses of DUI, Gross Negligent Operation and Duty to Stop (LSA). He was issued a citation to appear before the Bennington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on September 09,2024 at 0815 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/2024 at 0815 hours.          

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

