VSP Shaftsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B3002992

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Johnson

STATION: Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: August 18, 2024, at 0640 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Searsburg, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI -1, Gross Negligent Operation and Duty to stop (LSA)

ACCUSED: Matthew Pleasant

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 18, 2024, at approximately 0640 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash in Searsburg, Vermont. Responding Troopers identified the operator as Matthew Pleasant and located the vehicle. Following a thorough investigation Matthew was Charged for the offenses of DUI, Gross Negligent Operation and Duty to Stop (LSA). He was issued a citation to appear before the Bennington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on September 09,2024 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/2024 at 0815 hours.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.