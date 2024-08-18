Route 7 Open in Salisbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 7 is now open to traffic in both directions in the area of 2035 US Route 7 in Salisbury.
Please drive carefully.
Lillian Schmertz
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Troop B
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster VT 05158
(802) 722-4600
(802) 722-4690 Fax
Lillian Schmertz
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Troop B
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster VT 05158
(802) 722-4600
(802) 722-4690 Fax
Lillian Schmertz
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Troop B
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster VT 05158
(802) 722-4600
(802) 722-4690 Fax