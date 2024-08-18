89 sb mm 86.2 lane closure due to crash

The right-hand travel lane on I 89 South bound in South Burlington by mm 86.2 is currently closed due to a motor vehicle crash. The passing lane is open to traffic but drivers are asked to slow down and proceed with caution It is unknown how long this situation will last, and drivers can expect delays. No other details are available currently.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.