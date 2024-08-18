Submit Release
News Search

There were 100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,118 in the last 365 days.

FW: 89 sb mm 86.2 lane closure due to crash

I 89 SB mm 86.2 both lanes have re-opened to traffic.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

Sam Trombino ECDII

3294 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

 

From: Trombino, Sam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, August 18, 2024 11:04 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: 89 sb mm 86.2 lane closure due to crash

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

The right-hand travel lane on I 89 South bound in South Burlington by mm 86.2 is currently closed due to a motor vehicle crash. The passing lane is open to traffic but drivers are asked to slow down and proceed with caution   It is unknown how long this situation will last, and drivers can expect delays. No other details are available currently.

 

Respectfully,

 

Sam Trombino ECDII

3294 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

 

You just read:

FW: 89 sb mm 86.2 lane closure due to crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more