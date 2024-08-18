FW: 89 sb mm 86.2 lane closure due to crash

I 89 SB mm 86.2 both lanes have re-opened to traffic.

Please drive carefully.

The right-hand travel lane on I 89 South bound in South Burlington by mm 86.2 is currently closed due to a motor vehicle crash. The passing lane is open to traffic but drivers are asked to slow down and proceed with caution It is unknown how long this situation will last, and drivers can expect delays. No other details are available currently.

Respectfully,

Sam Trombino ECDII

3294 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111