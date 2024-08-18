Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order/St Albans Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2005768

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: Aug 17, 2024/1935 hours

LOCATION: Missisquoi St, Enosburg

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Benjamin Demag

AGE: 36

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 17, 2024, at 1935 hours the Vermont State Police was advised of a violation of an abuse prevention order on Missisquoi St in Enosburg. It was determined that Benjamin Demag, age 36 of Enosburg, was in violation of an abuse prevention order.

Demag was taken in custody and transported to the St Albans barracks for processing. Per order of a Judge, he was issued additional conditions of release and released on a citation to appear at the Franklin Superior Court Criminal Division on August 19, 2024, at 1:00PM to answer the charge of Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: Aug 19, 2024

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: Included



