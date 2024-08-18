Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order/St Albans Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2005768
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: Aug 17, 2024/1935 hours
LOCATION: Missisquoi St, Enosburg
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Benjamin Demag
AGE: 36
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 17, 2024, at 1935 hours the Vermont State Police was advised of a violation of an abuse prevention order on Missisquoi St in Enosburg. It was determined that Benjamin Demag, age 36 of Enosburg, was in violation of an abuse prevention order.
Demag was taken in custody and transported to the St Albans barracks for processing. Per order of a Judge, he was issued additional conditions of release and released on a citation to appear at the Franklin Superior Court Criminal Division on August 19, 2024, at 1:00PM to answer the charge of Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: Aug 19, 2024
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: Included