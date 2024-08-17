Royalton Barracks / False reports to law enforcement authorities / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2003857

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/17/2024 06:48 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1917 VT Rt 66, Randolph

VIOLATION: False reports to law enforcement authorities / Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: April L. Gauthier

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/17/2023 at approximately 06:48 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks responded to a report of a suspicious motor vehicle in the parking lot of The Barn convenience store on VT Rt 66 in Randolph. The operator identified herself as April L. Gauthier, an investigation revealed that Gauthier’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle was Criminally Suspended. While speaking to Gauthier, Troopers also determined that Gauthier provided false and misleading information relating to the investigation. Gauthier was released after being issued a Criminal Citation to appear at Orange Superior Court - Criminal Division at the date and time below.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/23/2024 08:30 A.M

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A