Royalton Barracks / False reports to law enforcement authorities / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2003857
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/17/2024 06:48 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1917 VT Rt 66, Randolph
VIOLATION: False reports to law enforcement authorities / Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: April L. Gauthier
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/17/2023 at approximately 06:48 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks responded to a report of a suspicious motor vehicle in the parking lot of The Barn convenience store on VT Rt 66 in Randolph. The operator identified herself as April L. Gauthier, an investigation revealed that Gauthier’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle was Criminally Suspended. While speaking to Gauthier, Troopers also determined that Gauthier provided false and misleading information relating to the investigation. Gauthier was released after being issued a Criminal Citation to appear at Orange Superior Court - Criminal Division at the date and time below.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/23/2024 08:30 A.M
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A