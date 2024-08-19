Automation Workz on Path to Create HUSTLE & TECHknow Advanced Computing Lab Near Blue Oval Battery Park
“There is a magical engine for economic growth. It is invention -- the process by which the human mind creates new ideas with practical consequences.
I am excited to birth HUSTLE & TECHknow Advanced Computing Lab (HTACL) into Battle Creek, the birthplace of W.K. Kellogg and Kellanova.”BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever since the creation Fluke -the wealth-building game of accidental inventions in 2010 to introduce under-served young people to thrilling scientific research, wacky inventions, stock explosions, gigantic wealth and legal duels, Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO of Automation Workz, dreamed of building a Research & Development Lab in an under-served community.
— Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO
Automation Workz is a Detroit tech certification training and assessment startup, focused on preparing low-income front-liners in AI & Data Analytics, Cybersecurity Ops, Network engineering and tech project management. Automation Workz is on the 2022 and 2023 Intelligent.com list of the Top 10 cybersecurity boot camps in the US renowned for its learner completion rate and high graduate salaries. Automation Workz learner completion rate is 75% compared to the average 15% and its average graduate salary of $67,250 compared to $31,500. Its highest graduate has achieved $166,000, after 3 years of employment with 30% of graduates earning over $48 per hour.
“There is a magical engine for economic growth. It is invention -- the process by which the human mind creates new ideas with practical consequences. Invention and its weaker cousin, innovation, are ultimately the source of all wealth and luxuries.” (Myhrvold, 2011) Research & Development is the formal process of invention, which is rarely seen in underserved communities, despite the fact, “there is a great deal of creative potential going untapped in so-called underclass communities.” The music and sports industry is built on this premise as it intentionally scouts and develops billion-dollar talent in these communities. (Florida, 2002)
Automation Workz officially received notice its proposal for the West Michigan HUSTLE & TECHknow Advanced Computing Lab (HTACL) was accepted for the 10-year $160 million NSF Regional Innovation Engine grant competition. HUSTLE & TECHknow Advanced Computing Lab (HTACL), located in the West Michigan Titanium Triangle, centered in Battle Creek, 20 miles from the Blue Oval Marshall Battery Park, will initially focus on these Advanced Computing topics:
1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) involves creating algorithms that can learn from and make predictions on data.
2. Big Data Analytics is the process of analyzing large data sets to discover hidden patterns, correlations, and insights.
3. Cloud Computing provides over the internet, computing resources allowing organizations to leverage powerful computational capabilities without investing in physical hardware.
4. Cybersecurity utilizes advanced algorithms and computational techniques to protect data and systems from cyber threats.
5. Edge Computing involves processing data closer to the source of data generation on IoT devices, reducing latency, bandwidth usage and cyber threat.
Advanced computing drives innovation across aerospace, automotive, defense, education, entertainment, finance, healthcare, manufacturing and retail. (National Academies Press, 2012) It also drives workforce development training, high-paying job creation, startups and wealth explosions for underserved populations. Poverty and crime will be a relic of the past. “I am excited to birth HUSTLE & TECHknow Advanced Computing Lab (HTACL) into Battle Creek, the birthplace of W.K. Kellogg and Kellanova. While Fluke the game has been retired, its wild, wild world of intellectual property spirit will thrive in real life,” states Ida Byrd-Hill.
National Academies Press. (2012). The New Global Ecosystem in Advanced Computing: Implications for US. competitiveness and national security. National Academies Press.
Florida, R. (2002). The Rise of the Creative Class: And how it’s transforming work, leisure, community and Everyday Life . Perseus Group.
Myhrvold, N. (2011, 12 19). Invention Is the Mother of Economic Growth:. Bloomberg.
Ida Byrd-Hill is CEO of Automation Workz. She is a member of Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, CEO Talent Council, Chair of West Michigan African American/ Hispanic Tech Readiness Collaboratives, which produced its first economic report, West Michigan Titanium Triangle – Shifting African Americans into High-Tech Drive. Ida is the creator of the Life Culture Audit tech skill coaching app based on 15 years of behavioral economics research. She is a member of Society of Automotive Analysts and Society Human Resources Management (SHRM). Ida is a graduate of the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor with a BA, Economics and Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University with an MBA in Strategy/ People Management. She is the author of 8 books, including Invisible Talent Market-Solving the Talent Shortage Without Outsourcing and Visas. https://www.autoworkz.org
Ida Byrd-Hill
Automation Workz
+1 313-444-4885
business@autoworkz.org
