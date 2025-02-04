Ida Byrd-Hill Launches SenseiiWyze App to Share How Optimism Propelled Her Journey from a Flint Housing Project

Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO Automation Workz SenseiiWyze Screenshots

Rather than waddle in dread, Black America must fight to seize careers in the emerging technology clusters to push the projected Black buying power to exceed $2.1 trillion in 2026.” — Ida Byrd-Hill

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black in Word, Unhappy New Year: Black Optimism Is Way Down reports that a significant decrease in optimism has occurred within the Black community, with many expressing concerns about personal civil rights, the nation's direction and price increases. While many Black people are starting the year with a sense of dread and pessimism, Ida Byrd-Hill stands as a beacon of resilience.Byrd-Hill survived her teenage years in Flint, Michigan public housing project, academic hurdles of a 0.500 GPA at the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, divorce and death of her daughter to emerge as CEO of Automation Workz , a tech reskilling firm, specializing in AI & Data Analytics, Cybersecurity Ops, Internet of Things (IoT), Network Engineering and Tech Project Management.Today, Byrd-Hill introduces SenseiiWyze , an AI-powered tech skill coaching app, designed to reignite optimism and resilience within the Black community as it battles the ‘less than qualified DEI hire’ trope that has reared its ugly head at the highest office in America.Black America - A Testament to Resilience and OptimismByrd-Hill's journey underscores the power of perseverance, optimism and strategy. Despite early setbacks, she refused to let circumstances define her future. She believe Black America should do the same. In 30 years, Black America’s buying power grew from $321 billion in 1990 to $1.7 trillion in 2020, to become larger than the entire economy of Canada.Rather than waddle in dread, Black America must fight to seize careers in the emerging technology clusters to push the projected Black buying power to exceed $2.1 trillion in 2026.These emerging tech clusters —System IntegrationAI/Big DataAutonomous Robots,Internet of Things (IoT)Cloud ComputingAugmented RealityAdditive Manufacturing CybersecuritySimulations/Video Gaming— will drive the creation of 800,500 high-quality job openings nationwide between 2022 and 2032, with an average annual median salary of $87,798 or $42.21 per hour laying the foundation for the growth of 3.59 million other jobs. (excerpt from West Michigan Titanium Triangle) Many careers, within these clusters, require a tech certification, only, rather than a Bachelor’s degree. “With SenseiiWyze, Black people can gain optimism to push through today’s problems and emerge wealthier than they have ever been." says Byrd-Hill.Introducing SenseiiWyze: A Catalyst for Renewed OptimismSenseiiWyze is an AI-powered tech skill coaching app that empowers individuals to breakthrough financial and career stagnation to design a prosperous life. The app offers insights gained from:• Personalized Personality Typing: AI is utilized to assess users’ cognitive thinking patterns and strengths with data collected from Big 5 OCEAN exam.• Gamified Skill Development: Users, through interactive puzzle mazes are exposed to JavaScript code to reinforce cognitive skills and a new career identity while reducing tech fear.• Vision Boarding: Users visualize their goals and create actionable plans to achieve them.SenseiiWyze seeks to restore optimism by equipping users with the skills and self-awareness needed to navigate and succeed in this modern tech economy.For too long, Black America has only occupied 7% higher-paying tech careers. " SenseiiWyze coaches ordinary people to build algorithms that are the foundation to coding, leading to higher-paying careers, and a life vision of financial independence, even in the midst of chaos," Byrd-Hill emphasizes.Every man, woman and teenager should Download SenseiiWyze from the Apple App Store or Google Play, today and take the first step toward a prosperous, optimistic future.________________________________________About SenseiiWyze:SenseiiWyze is an AI-powered tech skill coaching app developed by Automation Workz to assist individuals improve their careers with knowledge of inherent personality strengths, essential coding skills, and a specific bold vision.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.