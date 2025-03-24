Ida Byrd-Hill to join the Holon IQ and BCG AI and Digital Skills Leadership Council

Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO Automation Workz Black & White Automation Workz Logo

Federal Workforce development must fund training for all Americans, including front-liners for this Artificial intelligence transition.

Software is eating the world, but AI is going to eat software.” — Jensen Huang, Co-Founder, CEO Nvidia

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI and Digital Skills Leadership Council is an exclusive invited council of 75 global leaders and experts in AI and Digital Skills formed to address some of the world’s most pressing global challenges in AI up-skilling and re-skilling. The first of four quarterly council meetings will be conducted in-person March 25, 2025 during Global Skills Week in Washington, D.C. co-hosted by Holon IQ and BCG.“I am excited to join this council of 75+ senior leaders from government, industry, AI and education to accelerate Artificial Intelligence (AI) growth,” states Ida Byrd-Hill , CEO Automation Workz.Automation Workz is a virtual learning lab and data assessment firm that assists executives select and train front-liners for emerging technology certifications in cybersecurity ops, network engineering Internet of Things and tech project management. While testing SenseiiWyze , its AI-powered tech skill coach, Automation Workz landed on the 2022 and 2023 Intelligent.com list of the Top 10 cybersecurity boot camps in the US. It increased front-liner training completion rates from 7.93% to 75% and average graduate annual salaries from $31,200 to $67,250. Their highest graduate has achieved $166,000, after 3 years of employment with 30% of graduates earning over $70,000.In 2023, Automation Workz launched the first AI & Data Analytics workforce development funded certification training program in the US to introduce socially and economically disadvantaged (SEDI) residents to AI while it is happening within tech ecosystems. AI will have a profound impact in accelerating all technology, including humanoid robots, to reduce costs. The Automation Workz AI & Data Analytics course includes lessons in Excel, SQL queries, Tableau and data visualization, Prompt engineering, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning programming. Successful completers will acquire certificates from Cisco Networking Academy and IBM Skills Build to become AI Researchers, Data Analysts, Machine Learning Programmers, Business Intelligence Researchers, AI Specialists and AI Support Engineers.As quoted in the W.K. Kellogg Foundation funded report, West Michigan Titanium Triangle – Shifting African Americans into High-tech Drive, “These communities have been late adopters of disruptive technology, as it takes 5-20 years for technology to reach them—too late for them to acquire skills for the high-demand jobs disruptive technology creates.” When SEDI residents embrace AI skills early in the adoption curve, they will attract mature corporations to their communities, attract startup capital for new AI businesses, and thus create an affluent and prosperous community.America can win the global AI race if millions of SEDI residents are immersed into AI & Data Analytics training within the next 3 years. Workforce development funding can accelerate this training. Potential learners can apply to join the AI revolution . Ida is urging Corporations to request more Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) funding to be allocated to provide AI & Data Analytics training for front-liners.

