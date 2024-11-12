Automation Workz graduates 100% of AI & Data Analytics Cohort funded by Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA)

Software is eating the world, but AI is going to eat software!”” — Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Like the internet connected people across the globe transforming industries and daily life in 1993, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping society and companies, automating complex tasks, and driving innovation in ways previously unimaginable. AI is poised to become embedded in every facet of life and every industry, like the internet, except it, make companies smarter, more efficient and more profitable.The World Economic Forum predicts AI will create 97 million new jobs by 2030. Payscale reports companies are paying an average base salary of $137,000 for employees for these new AI jobs. Jensen Huang CEO of Nvidia, states, “Software is eating the world, but AI is going to eat software!” Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO of Automation Workz wants every front-liner to learn how to use AI and manipulate data to increase their income as AI rapidly expands, especially since they deal directly with the client.Automation Workz offers AI & Data Analytics Training program to lift front-liners into higher income, funded by WIOA (Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act). The AI & Data Analytics training programs includes lessons in:Excel techniquesSQL queriesTableau and data visualizationPrompt engineeringNatural Language ProcessingMachine Learning programmingFor the first time, the entire cohort completed this rigorous program. Successful completers can become AI Researchers, Data Analysts, Machine Learning Programmers, Business Intelligence Researchers, AI Specialists and AI Support Engineers.Participants qualified for WIOA funding if they earn less than $50,000 annually or have been laid off from a previous job. Normally it takes 5-20 years for disruptive technology, like AI, to reach front-liners—too late for them to acquire skills for the high-demand jobs disruptive technology creates. AI is the first technology rolled out to the business and consumer markets at the same time. Automation Workz operates a R&D lab designing tools to motivate front-liners to become early, rather than late adopters, of disruptive technology. It is a good time for front-liners to ride the AI wave.Participants can apply to join the AI revolution and seize higher income. WIOA funding information can be found at your nearest American Job Center, like Detroit At Work or Michigan Works.

