Lane Closure on County Route 48, Irish Ridge/Wolf Run Road, to Begin Friday, August 16, 2024

Page Content

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV – A portion of County Route 48 (Irish Ridge/Wolf Run Road) will be restricted to one lane, at milepost 11.02, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Friday, August 16, 2024, through Friday, August 30, 2024, for slide repair. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated.



Alternate Routes: Use US 250 or County Route 48 (Dry Ridge Road) or County Route 48 (Lone Oak Road).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​