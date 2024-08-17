Jackson County Route 22, Cow Run Road, Will be Closed Beginning Monday, August 19, 2024

Page Content

JACKSON COUNTY, WV – Jackson County Route 22, Cow Run Road, will be closed from milepost 1.63, to milepost 3.68, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., on Monday, August 19, 2024, through Thursday, August 22, 2024, for several culvert replacements.



The roadway will be closed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​