County Route 23 (Valley Fork Road), Tucker County, will have lane closures beginning Monday, August 19, 2024

TUCKER COUNTY, WV – County Route 23 (Valley Fork Road), Tucker County, will have lane closures from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Monday, August 19, 2024, through Tuesday, August 20, 2024, for paving. Work will begin at County Route 1 (Harpertown Road), Randolph County, ending at the intersection of County Route 21 (Clover Run Road ), Tucker County. Special accommodations for emergency vehicles, school buses and US mail only; all other motorists are to expect delays and to seek alternate routes.​​

