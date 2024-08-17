Submit Release
Wirt County Route 3, Munday Road, Will be Closed Beginning on Monday, August 19, 2024

WIRT COUNTY, WV – Wirt County Route 3, Munday Road, will be closed at the intersection of WV 5, from milepost 4.0, to milepost 2.0, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., beginning on Monday, August 19, 2024, through Friday, August 23, 2024, for a paving project.
 
The roadway will be closed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

