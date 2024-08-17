Church Street, Wiley Avenue, Fitzgerald Avenue, and Gable Avenue to be closed beginning Monday, August 19, 2024

Page Content

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV – County Route 250/25 (Church Street), County Route 250/91 (Wiley Avenue), County Route 250/92 (Fitzgerald Avenue), and County Route 250/94 (Gable Avenue) will be restricted to lane from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., beginning on Monday, August 19, 2024, through Thursday, August 22, 2024, for paving. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​