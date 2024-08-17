ROAD CLOSURE on County Route 18 Upper Days Run Road to Begin Friday, August 16, 2024

Page Content

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV – There will be a road closure on County Route 18, Upper Days Run Road, from the intersection of WV 218, to the end of the roadway, just past the intersection of County Route 18/4, Branch of Upper Days Run Road, from Friday, August 16, 2024, through Friday, August 30, 2024, for paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​