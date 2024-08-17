Submit Release
Bridge Closure on County Route 74/2 (Clark Hill Road), to Begin Monday, August 19, 2024

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV – A portion of County Route 74/2 (Clark Hill Road), at Kausooth Bridge, will be closed, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Monday, August 19, 2024, for core drilling. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
 
Alternate Routes:  Use County Route 74 (Fish Creek Road) and County Route 89 (Amos Hollow Road).
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

