Bridge Closure on County Route 74/2 (Clark Hill Road), to Begin Monday, August 19, 2024

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV – A portion of County Route 74/2 (Clark Hill Road), at Kausooth Bridge, will be closed, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Monday, August 19, 2024, for core drilling. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.



Alternate Routes: Use County Route 74 (Fish Creek Road) and County Route 89 (Amos Hollow Road).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​