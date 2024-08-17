MARSHALL COUNTY, WV – A portion of County Route 74/2 (Clark Hill Road), at Kausooth Bridge, will be closed, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Monday, August 19, 2024, for core drilling. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. Alternate Routes: Use County Route 74 (Fish Creek Road) and County Route 89 (Amos Hollow Road). Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Bridge Closure on County Route 74/2 (Clark Hill Road), to Begin Monday, August 19, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.