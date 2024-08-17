Family Joy: Zags Welcome Babies
August 12, 2024
Gonzaga Magazine | Fall 2024
Katrina Hawkins and ’92 Jeffrey Hawkins: a son, Henry.
’07 J.D. Maegen Carlson and ’07 J.D. Keith Nixon: a son, Kilbourne.
(left) ’09 Stephanie (Huling) Craig and ’05 Ty Craig: a son, Asher, joining big sister Presley.
(right) ’10 Christine (Kelly) Machado and ’10 David Machado: a daughter, Audrey, joining big sister Ellie.
’11, ’21 M.I.T. Meg (Hervey) and ’11 Zack Berlat celebrate the arrival of Lennon Dorothy. As Gonzaga’s staff photographer, Zack promises to set a new record in daddy-daughter photo taking.
’12 Amanda Dawson and Kevin Tongue: Milo joining big sister Lyra.
(left) ’12 ’13 Carly (McPherson) Kotsovolos and Ryan Kotsovolos: a daughter, Quinn.
(right) ’12 Kristen (Konrad) Borg and Nick Borg: a daughter, Harper.
(left) ’13 Ashli Gonzales and ’13 Jonathan Le: a son.
(right) ’13 Jennifer (Van Cott) Stuchell and Austin Stuchell: a daughter, Josie Jane.
(left) ’13 ’15 Maira (Rodriguez) Richardson and ’14 Alexander Richardson: a son, Marlowe.
(right) ’19 Megan Connelly and ’19 Collin Connelly: a son, Baker.