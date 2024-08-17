Submit Release
Family Joy: Zags Welcome Babies

August 12, 2024

Gonzaga Magazine | Fall 2024

 

Katrina Hawkins and Jeffrey Hawkins' son, Henry.

Katrina Hawkins and ’92 Jeffrey Hawkins: a son, Henry.

Maegen Carlson and Keith Nixon's son, Kilbourne. 

’07 J.D. Maegen Carlson and ’07 J.D. Keith Nixon: a son, Kilbourne.

Stephanie and Ty Craig pictured with their son, Asher and big sister Presley on the left and Audrey Machado pictured on right.  

(left) ’09 Stephanie (Huling) Craig and ’05 Ty Craig: a son, Asher, joining big sister Presley.

(right) ’10 Christine (Kelly) Machado and ’10 David Machado: a daughter, Audrey, joining big sister Ellie.

Meg (Hervey) Berlat with daughter Lennon Dorothy.

’11, ’21 M.I.T. Meg (Hervey) and ’11 Zack Berlat celebrate the arrival of Lennon Dorothy. As Gonzaga’s staff photographer, Zack promises to set a new record in daddy-daughter photo taking.

Amanda Dawson and Kevin Tongue with newborn Milo and big sister Lyra.

 ’12 Amanda Dawson and Kevin Tongue: Milo joining big sister Lyra.

Carly (McPherson) Kotsovolos and Ryan Kotsovolos' daughter, Quinn on the left and Kristen (Konrad) Borg and Nick Borg's daughter, Harper on the right. 

(left) ’12 ’13 Carly (McPherson) Kotsovolos and Ryan Kotsovolos: a daughter, Quinn.

(right) ’12 Kristen (Konrad) Borg and Nick Borg: a daughter, Harper.

Ashli Gonzales and Jonathan Le's son with older sibling and Jennifer (Van Cott) Stuchell and Austin Stuchell's daughter, Josie Jane. 

(left) ’13 Ashli Gonzales and ’13 Jonathan Le: a son.

(right) ’13 Jennifer (Van Cott) Stuchell and Austin Stuchell: a daughter, Josie Jane.

Maira (Rodriguez) Richardson and Alexander Richardson with their son, Marlowe on the left and Denise (Wilkerson) Rawson and Mark Rawson's daughter, Everly. 

(left) ’13 ’15 Maira (Rodriguez) Richardson and ’14 Alexander Richardson: a son, Marlowe. 

(right) ’19 Megan Connelly and ’19 Collin Connelly: a son, Baker.

