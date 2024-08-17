Submit Release
Suspect Arrested for Multiple Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a teenager for two robberies that occurred in the Second District.

In each of the robberies, the suspects approached the victims after exiting a vehicle. The suspects demanded property from the victims. The victims complied. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at approximately 10:50 p.m. in the 2700 block of Calvert Street, Northwest. CCN: 24109831

On Sunday, July 28, 2024, at approximately 9:35 p.m. in the 2700 block of 29th Street, Northwest. CCN 24115788

On Thursday, August 15, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 15-year-old juvenile male was arrested and charged with two counts of Robbery (Fear).

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

