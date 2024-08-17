Submit Release
MPD Searching for Persons of Interest in Northwest Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying four persons of interest involved in an Armed Carjacking.

On July 7, 2024, at approximately 4:55 a.m., officers responded for a report of an armed carjacking in the 400 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The victim stated that that the suspects drove up in a dark colored vehicle. One of the suspect’s jumped into the driver’s seat of his vehicle and when confronted, the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim. The suspects then fled the scene inside of the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was later recovered that same day.

The persons of interest were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video:

https://youtu.be/Uhe61S96Lf0

Anyone who can identify these persons of interest, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24103830

###

