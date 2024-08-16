MPD Searching for Suspect in Credit Card Fraud

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a credit card fraud in Northwest.

On August 4, 2024, at approximately 4:01 a.m., the victim reported being asleep in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest, when multiple suspects began searching his pockets. When the victim woke up, the suspects assaulted him. The suspects fled the scene with the victim’s property. Several hours later, a suspect fraudulently used the victims credit card.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24119257

###