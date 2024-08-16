Submit Release
News Search

There were 851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,907 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in Fatal December Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch have charged two 17-year-olds for a fatal shooting that occurred last December.

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at approximately 8:55 p.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District responded to the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, at approximately 9:41 p.m., the victim died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Dwayne Barbour, of Southeast, DC.

On Friday, August 16, 2024, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants, 17-year-old Rayon Davis Jr., and 17-year-old Quintin Reed, both of Southeast, DC were arrested. They have both been charged as adults with First Degree Murder While Armed- Felony Murder.

MPD would like to thank the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in apprehending Rayon Davis.

CCN: 23206476

###

You just read:

Arrests Made in Fatal December Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more