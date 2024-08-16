Arrests Made in Fatal December Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch have charged two 17-year-olds for a fatal shooting that occurred last December.

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at approximately 8:55 p.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District responded to the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, at approximately 9:41 p.m., the victim died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Dwayne Barbour, of Southeast, DC.

On Friday, August 16, 2024, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants, 17-year-old Rayon Davis Jr., and 17-year-old Quintin Reed, both of Southeast, DC were arrested. They have both been charged as adults with First Degree Murder While Armed- Felony Murder.

MPD would like to thank the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in apprehending Rayon Davis.

CCN: 23206476

###