U.S. Chamber: Pro-Growth Policies, Not Price Controls, are Key to Lowering Costs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce issued the following statement on the need for pro-growth policies, not price controls, to lower costs and create opportunities for American families.

“We have seen these types of proposals for government control over prices before and there is a reason they are not put into practice. Namely, they make the problem worse. Price controls reduce choices and ultimately raise prices for consumers. If policymakers want to get serious about reducing prices for American families, they should stop vilifying business for political gain and instead adopt pro-growth policies that increase supply and create opportunity for all Americans.”