Berlin Barracks / Disorderly Conduct & Unlawful Mischief

News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3005368

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/15/2024 1:12 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vt Rt 14 North, Woodbury, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief & Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Jesse Rogers

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

VICTIM: Ralph Hewett

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a male in the roadway who was yelling. Troopers made contact with Jesse Rogers who was actively standing in the middle of the road. Further investigation determined that he caused damage to a vehicle that drove past him. Rogers was taken into custody and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/10/2024 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offenses of disorderly conduct and unlawful mischief.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/2024 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.