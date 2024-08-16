Surrey high school gets boost in classroom space

CANADA, August 16 - A four-storey addition to a Surrey high school will create hundreds of new seats because of new funding from the Province.

“We continue to make record investments to ensure families and students in Surrey have access to the services and classroom spaces they need to thrive,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “We are responding to the growing demand for student seats in Surrey and we’re building this school addition with the learning and child care spaces that people in this community need.”

A new expansion at Fleetwood Park Secondary will add 800 new student seats to the school. The addition is expected to be ready for students in 2029. It will include a neighbourhood learning centre with an Indigenous learning and meeting space, as well as a separate space for child care for families in the community. With sustainable and energy-efficient designs, the addition also aligns with the Province’s CleanBC targets and meets B.C.’s enhanced energy requirements.

“As one of B.C.’s fastest-growing communities, it’s more important than ever that we invest to bring the much-needed classrooms students need to Surrey schools,” said Jagrup Brar, MLA for Surrey-Fleetwood. “This new addition will benefit families in our community for decades to come.”

The new investment of $78.6 million from the Province is part of the government’s significant investments for new and expanded schools in Surrey, with nearly $900 million for more than 14,000 new student seats in the past seven years.

“Surrey schools welcome hundreds of new students each month and the 2024-25 school year will be no different,” said Laurie Larsen, chair of the Surrey Board of Education. “This much-needed addition is one in a series of important steps to help create the type of learning environment Surrey students deserve. It will feature dedicated space for students with diverse learning needs and a variety of collaborative learning spaces designed to respond to the student community.”

Recently, prefabricated additions were announced for Old Yale Road Elementary, Latimer Road Elementary, William Watson Elementary, Martha Currie Elementary, and additional classrooms for Walnut Road Elementary. Construction is underway for the new Snokomish Elementary and Ta’talu Elementary, and additions to Semiahmoo Trail Elementary and South Meridian Elementary.

Since September 2017, the B.C. government has approved $5.1 billion for new and improved schools, and land purchases for schools in the province. This has resulted in more than 35,000 new student spaces and almost 37,000 seismically safe seats at B.C. schools.

