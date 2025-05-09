Almost 630 kilometres of highways and side roads in B.C.’s southern Interior will be upgraded to provide better driving surfaces for residents, travellers and goods movement.

As part of these projects, 88 kilometres of lanes (lane kilometres) on Highway 97 and nearby side roads between Vernon and Oyama will be resurfaced. The $11-million contract to complete the work has been awarded to Okanagan Aggregates, with completion expected in summer 2025.

Other major resurfacing projects taking place in the region over the coming months:

Highway 97, Trout Creek to Summerland and area side roads (80.5 lane km): conventional asphalt resurfacing;

Highway 97, West Kelowna & Highway 33 at Rutland (73 lane km): conventional asphalt resurfacing;

Highway 23, Nakusp to Galena Bay (103 lane km):

Highway 1, Malakwa Four Lanes and area side roads (46 lane km): conventional asphalt resurfacing;

Highway 3, Sunday Summit to Princeton (101 lane km):

Highway 5, Cedarside to Tete Jaune and side roads (60 lane km): conventional asphalt resurfacing; and

Columbia Valley side roads (73 lane km): conventional asphalt resurfacing.



In 2025, almost $57 million is being invested to resurface southern Interior highways and local roads, ensuring a safe and comfortable driving experience.

Drivers are reminded to observe construction-zone speed limits and the directions of traffic-control workers. Updates about delays and closures are available at: https://www.drivebc.ca/