B.C. supports people experiencing homelessness in Nanaimo

CANADA, May 9 - Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo –

“The additional 187 housing units and supports are about helping people who’ve been struggling with homelessness get back on their feet. We’re working together to make sure no one in our community is left behind. When people are supported, they can start to re-establish stability in their lives and build a better future.”

George Anderson, MLA for Nanaimo-Lantzville ––

“When people experiencing homelessness have a safe and supportive place to call home, everything changes. These 187 new homes aren’t just units, they are new beginnings. These units will offer people the chance to rebuild their lives and help create a stronger, healthier community for everyone.”

Mark Miller, CEO, Connective Support Society –

“We’re honoured to respond to the urgent need for safe housing through operation of these 50 new units in Nanaimo. Building on our 35 years of local experience, we look forward to working with residents to support long-term housing stability and with neighbours to ensure this program positively impacts the community.”

Taryn O’Flanagan, executive director, Vancouver Island Mental Health Society (VIMHS) –

“VIMHS is pleased to partner with BC Housing and community partners to provide 59 units of housing to people in Nanaimo. These needed housing units will create a safe and supportive access point in a continuum of housing, which we believe is an important step in ensuring the well-being of people in this community.”

Carolina Ibarra, CEO, Pacifica Housing Society –

“Pacifica Housing is heartened to know that a program like Sparrow will be soon coming online. Through Sparrow, we will have the opportunity to support individuals who are seeking to reduce substance use and move forward on their journeys to wellness and independence. This is a desperately needed model and we are honoured and humbled to operate it.”