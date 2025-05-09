Nisg̱a’a, B.C., Canada celebrate 25th anniversary of Nisg̱a’a Treaty

CANADA, May 9 - The Nisg̱a’a Nation and the governments of Canada and British Columbia are commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Nisg̱a’a Final Agreement (the Nisg̱a’a Treaty) as a major milestone on the path of reconciliation.

A landmark in the relationship between the parties, the Nisg̱a’a Treaty marked the end of a 113-year journey and the first steps toward a brighter future in a new direction. It is the first treaty in British Columbia to provide constitutional certainty in respect of an Indigenous people’s Section 35 right to self-government.

The Nisg̱a’a Treaty put control over land and resources back in the hands of Nisg̱a’a Nation, recognizing Nisg̱a’a Lands (2,000 square kilometres), and provides constitutionally protected Treaty Rights, including Treaty Rights to hunt and fish in the Nass wildlife area and Nass area. It has opened the door for joint economic initiatives in the responsible, sustainable development of the Nisg̱a’a Nation’s natural resources — benefitting Nisg̱a’a citizens as well as their fellow British Columbians and Canadians.

Over the past few decades, the Nisg̱a’a have made progress in building their government and institutions, as well as facilitating economic development for both the Nisg̱a’a Nation and surrounding communities. The Nisg̱a’a Nation created Canada’s first Indigenous-owned mining royalty company, pooling together the royalties of different First Nations across the country as a way to attract investors, lower risks and create revenue streams for its Indigenous owners and shareholders.

Through investments in tourism, the Nisg̱a’a Nation continues to attract Canadian and international audiences to experience the natural beauty of Nisg̱a’a Lands, creating jobs and economic opportunities not only in Nisg̱a’a communities but throughout the province of B.C. These projects have generated employment, business opportunities and revenue. The innovative partnerships the Nisg̱a’a Nation has stewarded to develop the Nass’s resources in a sustainable way is a visionary example of what is possible through treaty.

Treaty relationships between partners are a critically important pathway to meaningful reconciliation. They help support strong, healthy, thriving communities that benefit people today and for generations to come. An outstanding example of modern treaty relationships, the Nisg̱a’a Treaty is studied internationally as a model of hope, trust and government-to-government co-operation.

In honour of Nisg̱a’a Day and the government-to-government relationship built and continuing to build, the Nisg̱a’a flag is displayed in the Hall of Honour at the B.C. Parliament Buildings.

Today, the Nisg̱a’a Nation includes citizens residing primarily in the Nisg̱a’a Villages of Ging̱olx, Lax̱g̱alts’ap, Gitwinksihlkw, and Gitlax̱t’aamiks (formerly New Aiyansh) on British Columbia’s northwest coast, as well as in Terrace, Prince Rupert/Port Edward, and throughout the Lower Mainland.

Quotes:

Eva Clayton, President, Nisg̱a’a Lisims Government –

“As we stand here today, in front of our Nation, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of our treaty, let us each reflect on the sacrifices our ancestors made, our grandparents’ tireless contribution to the Nisg̱a’a Land question. It is a privilege to be standing here on behalf of the executive, members of Wilp Si’ayuukhl Nisg̱a’a, our Council of Elders, to celebrate our first 25 years of self-governance. As we move forward, the responsibility rests with us, as Nisg̱a’a People, to imagine our future, and dream of the possibilities to show British Columbians, Canadians and the global community who the Nisg̱a’a are, as we leave our next mark in the history books.”

Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada –

“Twenty-five years ago, the Nisg̱a’a Nation made history, signing the first modern treaty in British Columbia. This milestone represents not only the strength and vision of Nisg̱a’a leadership but also the lasting impact of treaty partnerships rooted in respect, recognition and self-determination. As we reflect on the past quarter-century, we reaffirm our commitment to working together in true partnership to advance reconciliation and support a prosperous future for the Nisg̱a’a Nation.”

David Eby, Premier of British Columbia –

“A foundational and future-forward document, the Nisg̱a’a Treaty marked a turning point in our history, a moment where we came together and decided on a brighter future for our province. Reflecting on the past 25 years, we have achieved so much as treaty partners, and we will continue working collaboratively to realize our goals with the treaty as our guide. Partnerships are the path to progress. I thank the Nisg̱a’a Lisims Government for their leadership and congratulate all Nisg̱a’a citizens on this anniversary.”

Christine Boyle, B.C. Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“With this treaty, Nisg̱a’a citizens charted a new path on their journey of self-determination. At the same time, B.C. and Nisg̱a’a reset our relationship to focus on reconciliation, supporting an even better life for Nisg̱a’a communities and people. As a treaty partner, the Province has an ongoing and ever-evolving commitment to realize our shared priorities. I congratulate the past and present Nisg̱a’a leadership on the social, cultural and economic successes of the past 25 years, and look forward to the good work we will do together in the future.”

Quick Facts: