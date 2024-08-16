H.R. 7868, FEHB Protection Act
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2024
2024-2029
2024-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
0
0
0
Revenues
0
0
0
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
0
0
0
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
0
-945
-3,793
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
No
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
No
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
No
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
No
Contains private-sector mandate?
No
The bill would
- Require agencies to verify the eligibility of dependents enrolled in the Federal Employees Health Benefits program when the employee or annuitant starts or changes a dependent’s enrollment
- Require the Office of Personnel Management to audit dependents’ enrollment in the program
- Expand fraud risk assessments of the program to include information on ineligible enrollees
- Deny enrollment to ineligible dependents or disenroll them from the program
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Conducting an enrollment audit of the program
- Disenrolling ineligible dependents
Areas of significant uncertainty include
- Predicting the number and timing of dependents who would be found ineligible
- Projecting the reductions in spending that would be generated by disenrollment of ineligible dependents