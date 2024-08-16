H.R. 7868, FEHB Protection Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2024 2024-2029 2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0

Revenues 0 0 0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 0 0

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 0 -945 -3,793

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? No

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Contains intergovernmental mandate? No

Contains private-sector mandate? No

The bill would Require agencies to verify the eligibility of dependents enrolled in the Federal Employees Health Benefits program when the employee or annuitant starts or changes a dependent’s enrollment

Require the Office of Personnel Management to audit dependents’ enrollment in the program

Expand fraud risk assessments of the program to include information on ineligible enrollees

Deny enrollment to ineligible dependents or disenroll them from the program

Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Conducting an enrollment audit of the program

Disenrolling ineligible dependents