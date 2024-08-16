Submit Release
H.R. 7868, FEHB Protection Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2024

2024-2029

2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

0

0

0

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

0

-945

-3,793

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

No

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

No

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

No

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

The bill would
  • Require agencies to verify the eligibility of dependents enrolled in the Federal Employees Health Benefits program when the employee or annuitant starts or changes a dependent’s enrollment
  • Require the Office of Personnel Management to audit dependents’ enrollment in the program
  • Expand fraud risk assessments of the program to include information on ineligible enrollees
  • Deny enrollment to ineligible dependents or disenroll them from the program
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Conducting an enrollment audit of the program
  • Disenrolling ineligible dependents
Areas of significant uncertainty include
  • Predicting the number and timing of dependents who would be found ineligible
  • Projecting the reductions in spending that would be generated by disenrollment of ineligible dependents

