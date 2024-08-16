S. 4199, JUDGES Act of 2024
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2024
2024-2029
2024-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
0
25
98
Revenues
0
0
0
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
0
25
98
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
0
70
251
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
< $2.5 billion
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
Yes
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
< $5 billion
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
No
Contains private-sector mandate?
No
The act would
- Authorize 63 new permanent federal district court judgeships over the 2025-2035 period and 3 temporary judgeships in 2025
- Authorize appropriations for administrative expenses for each court
- Reorganize the jurisdictional coverage of three district courts
- Require two agencies to report to the Congress
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Compensating new federal judges
- Spending to cover new courts’ operating costs