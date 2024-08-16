S. 4199, JUDGES Act of 2024

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2024 2024-2029 2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 25 98

Revenues 0 0 0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 25 98

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 0 70 251

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $2.5 billion Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $5 billion Contains intergovernmental mandate? No

Contains private-sector mandate? No

The act would Authorize 63 new permanent federal district court judgeships over the 2025-2035 period and 3 temporary judgeships in 2025

Authorize appropriations for administrative expenses for each court

Reorganize the jurisdictional coverage of three district courts

Require two agencies to report to the Congress