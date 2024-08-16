Submit Release
S. 4199, JUDGES Act of 2024

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2024

2024-2029

2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

25

98

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

0

25

98

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

0

70

251

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

< $2.5 billion

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

< $5 billion

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

The act would
  • Authorize 63 new permanent federal district court judgeships over the 2025-2035 period and 3 temporary judgeships in 2025
  • Authorize appropriations for administrative expenses for each court
  • Reorganize the jurisdictional coverage of three district courts
  • Require two agencies to report to the Congress
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Compensating new federal judges
  • Spending to cover new courts’ operating costs

