Submit Release
News Search

There were 863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,916 in the last 365 days.

ADVISER District Webinar September 11 – Registration Now Open

On September 11, the NDE Data Team is hosting an online webinar for Public and Special Purpose staff to review ADVISER 2024-2025 updates. Please register here. The Webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, 9/11/2024 at 9:30am CST.

The NDE Data Team will host occasional webinars moving forward, even as we also offer an in-person Data Conference in April. Please visit nedataconference.com for details on both the webinar and conference.

You just read:

ADVISER District Webinar September 11 – Registration Now Open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more