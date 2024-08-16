On September 11, the NDE Data Team is hosting an online webinar for Public and Special Purpose staff to review ADVISER 2024-2025 updates. Please register here. The Webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, 9/11/2024 at 9:30am CST.
The NDE Data Team will host occasional webinars moving forward, even as we also offer an in-person Data Conference in April. Please visit nedataconference.com for details on both the webinar and conference.
You just read:
ADVISER District Webinar September 11 – Registration Now Open
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.