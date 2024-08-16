Multi-Agency Investigation Leads To Three People Arrested On Fentanyl, Methamphetamine Charges

For Immediate Release: Friday, Aug. 16, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces three people were arrested early Friday morning, Aug. 16, on fentanyl and methamphetamine charges following an investigation conducted by several state and local law enforcement agencies.

Brendan Ray Williams, 30, Rapid City; Charles Richard Zebroski, 26, Rapid City; and Lillian Lynn McLaughlin, (female), 27, Black Hawk, all were charged with one felony count each of Distribute/Manufacture of Controlled Drug/Schedule II (Fentanyl), Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl), Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), and Unauthorized Distribution of Methamphetamine. All three were charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams also was charged with three outstanding warrants.

Williams was identified as a possible supplier of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Western South Dakota. A Meade County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated the investigation which determined that Fentanyl was being transported to South Dakota from Colorado. The investigation was eventually taken over by the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET) in Rapid City.

A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper stopped the three suspects who were traveling in Pennington County. Williams, who was the driver, and the two other defendants, were arrested. An estimated 200 grams of fentanyl, which is about 2,000 pills, and seven grams of methamphetamine were seized.

The three defendants are being held in the Pennington County Jail. They are presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

Participating law enforcement agencies involved in this case were the Meade County Sheriff’s Office and the UNET North Team, consisting of the State Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Sturgis Police Department; and the UNET Rapid City Team, consisting of DCI, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota National Guard Counter Drug Program, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rapid City Police Department. Pennington County Dispatch Center also was involved.

“Law enforcement agencies at all levels are working together to address the public health and safety issues caused by the fentanyl and methamphetamine coming into our state,” said Attorney General Jackley.

