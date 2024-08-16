CAROLYN RUBIN SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S PRESIDENTIAL AWARD
Carolyn Rubin Honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolyn Rubin is a Senior Level Executive Contributor with Brainz Magazine, Influencer and Mentor of International Association of Women (IAW), Amazon International Best-Selling Author of Amazon International Best-Selling Book, You Can Overcome Anything! Vol 8 With Integrity, Vol 9 with Clarity, Vol 10 with Awareness, Vol 11 with Forgiveness, Vol 13 with Courage, by Cesar R Espino, Contributor to Amazon Best Selling Book Top 50 Fearless Leaders by Stephanie Cirami, Contributor to Hero’s, Leaders and Legends with the late Pat Sampson, Contributor to Amazon Best Selling Book Voice of Women by Brenda Dempsy, Contributor to Amazon Best Selling Book Top 25 Global Impact Leaders by Stephanie Cirami, Contributor to Passion Vista Magazine and was recently selected for The Presidential Award by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).
Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. The Presidential Award is a distinguished accolade presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership in the healthcare field. This prestigious award recognizes significant contributions to improving healthcare services, advancing medical knowledge, and advocating for policy changes that enhance the well-being of communities. Carolyn has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact on the healthcare industry through her professional achievements and community involvement. Carolyn Rubin will accept her award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville in December 2024.
www.iaotp.com/award-gala
Carolyn Rubin was awarded The Presidential Award for her positive impact throughout her professional career. Carolyn is a service leader, customer-focused and concerned about the well-being of everyone she has worked with for over 32 years. She approaches life from this vantage point and her passion for healthcare, speaking, coaching, and training has distinguished her. She has been sought out nationally to share her knowledge and expertise, mentor leaders, provide transformational leadership and strategic growth initiatives.
Carolyn has been in the healthcare field for more than 32 years with a focus on access to care. She has a motto that she lives by; ‘Every day you go to work, you walk through the doors with the eyes of a patient, if you do this, you will always be successful.’ Carolyn is a servant leader who employs transformational leadership principles when working with teams, helping them identify needed change, create a vision, then inspires and guides them through the change process. She helps to induce a positive attitude and autonomy for them to make the change with the desired results through motivation and consideration. Carolyn believes in motivating, empowering, and encouraging others to achieve success.
Carolyn is Certified Speaker, Mentor and Coach with Maxwell Leadership, a Certified Maxwell Disc Trainer and Consultant and a founding member of Maxwell Leadership Corporate Facilitator Program where she leverages leadership content, tools, and resources to help turn leaders into transformation leaders with influence and impact and helps them ASCEND to the top to become a Servant Leader. Carolyn is a Certified Life Coach and Certified Six Phase Meditation Trainer. Her business, Carolyn M Rubin Consulting, provides one-on-one mentoring, mastermind classes for growth, communication, and leadership and provides consulting services for strategic growth initiatives, leadership development, and training. Carolyn hosts her TV Show EmpowerFuse, Unleashing Inspiration Together to share information on life, health and leadership.
Carolyn has received awards and accolades and has been recognized globally for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession throughout her remarkable career. This year she was selected as Top Influential Entrepreneur of the Year along with the Presidential Award. Carolyn received Woman of the Year and Influencer of the Year in Consultancy services with Passion Vista Magazine. In 2023, Carolyn was selected for IAOTP’s Top 25 Global Impact Leaders, Inspirational Member and Woman of the Year. In 2022 Carolyn was selected as Female Visionary of the Year, featured in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, received IAOTP's Lifetime Achievement Award, and was inducted into the prestigious IAOTP’s Hall of Fame. In 2021, Carolyn was inducted into Marquis Who’s Who Top Professionals in the Field of Healthcare and featured in Marquis Who’s Who Millennium Magazine. In 2020, Carolyn was showcased on the famous Reuters building in Times Square, New York, for being named Empowered Woman of the Year. She has also graced the front cover of T.I.P. Magazine and been named Top Healthcare Executive of the Decade. She was featured in Marquis Who’s Who Women of Influence. IAOTP named her Top Healthcare Executive of the Year in 2019, and she was featured in T.I.P. (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Carolyn has appeared on Breaking It Down with Frank Mackay, Top 101 Industry Experts, and CUTV News Radio. In 2016, she was featured in Women of Distinction Magazine and Talk Nation Magazine. In 2013, she was named the National Association of Professional Women's V.I.P. Woman of the Year and became an IWLA Delegate. In 2009, she received the U.S. Oncology Customer Service Award.
Carolyn credits her success to her perseverance, mentors, and remaining passionate in all her endeavors. She hopes that her coaching and message of Empower Your Value - Keep Your Strength - Live Your Dream will continue to make a difference in people's lives. Carolyn supports the arts, USO, Texas Food Bank, No Kid Hungry, Network of Community Ministries, Richardson TX, and the Susan Komen Foundation. She enjoys traveling, dancing, running, the arts, and spending time with her family. She and Ron have five wonderful children, eleven grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
