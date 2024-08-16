Contractor approved for upcoming I-10 reconstruction in Tucson

TUCSON – The Arizona Department of Transportation is preparing to move forward with a project in 2025 that will reconstruct and widen Interstate 10 between Kino Parkway and Country Club Road southeast of downtown Tucson.

On Friday, Aug. 16, the State Transportation Board awarded the design-build project to Sundt-Jacobs. At $600 million, it will be the largest highway construction project in southern Arizona history.

The project will include:

Widen I-10 to three lanes in each direction between Kino Parkway and Alvernon Way, and to four lanes in each direction west of Kino Parkway.

Reconstruct the interchange at Kino Parkway.

Remove the existing interchange Palo Verde Road.

Construct a new interchange Country Club Road that will provide access for traffic that currently uses the interchange at Palo Verde Road to allow for safer traffic movements to and from I-10.

Construct a new westbound on-ramp at the Alvernon Way interchange.

Construct an I-10 undercrossing to connect the North and South Kino Sports Complex.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-2025 and continue through 2028.

The project will be the first to result from a study completed in 2020 that recommended how to best improve mobility along a roughly 10-mile stretch of I-10 from I-19 to Kolb Road. The study also identified an alignment for an extension of State Route 210 (Barraza Aviation Parkway) along Alvernon Way that will connect I-10 to downtown Tucson.

ADOT is planning to share more detailed design plans for the corridor and provide an opportunity for the public to speak with members of the design team at a community open house event in early 2025.

For more information, please visit I-10KinotoCountryClub.