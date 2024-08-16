MDC youth squirrel hunting clinic set for Sept. 13 – 14 in Cape Girardeau County

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a free-to-attend youth squirrel hunting clinic Sept. 13, followed by an in-person mentored hunt Sept. 14 at Apple Creek Conservation Area (CA) in Cape Girardeau County.

Participants will learn about squirrel identification, habits and habitats, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, equipment, and game care. Participants need to meet all hunter education requirements detailed at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Those taking part in the event must be age 11 – 15.

In-person clinic will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 13 at Apple Creek CA Shooting Range

Mentored hunt will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 14 at Apple Creek CA

Register for both days online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/201283.

Hunter orange clothing is required (hat and shirt, vest, or coat). Participants are allowed to bring their own firearm and ammunition; however, firearms and ammunition will be provided for participants.

More detailed information about the clinic and in-person hunt will be provided to registered participants.

Apple Creek Conservation Area is in northeast Cape Girardeau County, located three miles east of New Wells on Route CC.

Learn more about squirrel hunting online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4bi.