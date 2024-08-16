SPSA Wildfire Update - Response to Flanagan and Late Fires

CANADA, August 16 - Released on August 16, 2024

As of 8:30 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2024, there are 73 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, 8 are categorized as not contained, 5 are contained, 42 are ongoing assessment and 18 are protecting property. To date, there have been 480 fires in the province.

There are currently two fires in the province that are impacting communities where residents have been asked to evacuate as a precaution.

The FLANAGAN fire is less than 10km from the community of Sandy Bay. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has been actively engaged in suppressing the FLANAGAN fire since July 10, 2024. Despite the efforts of ground crews and aerial suppression, it is currently not contained.

On August 4, 2024, the FLANAGAN fire began to pose a risk to the community of Sandy Bay and SaskPower's Island Falls Hydroelectric Power Station after it breached containment lines and progressed toward the community. The SPSA responded by assigning additional resources including a Type 1 Incident Management Team to assist with managing the FLANAGAN fire as well as the ARM fire.

Type 1 Crews and Delta Irrigation, along with SPSA's Emergency Response Team (ERT), are based in the community of Sandy Bay to help protect values in the community. The SPSA contracted Delta Irrigation to set up high volume sprinkler units as part of a values protection system through the community of Sandy Bay.

"Wildfires have shocking and distressing impacts on residents including their health and safety," Corrections Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "The SPSA is putting all available resources toward controlling and suppressing the FLANAGAN fire, which includes SPSA staff, Type 2 crews, helicopters, air tanker support, heavy equipment and fire suppression equipment. We will continue to work with our partners and community leaders to keep our residents safe and our communities strong and vibrant."

The LATE fire is less than 5km from the community of Turnor Lake. The SPSA is working in partnership with the Meadow Lake Tribal Council in supporting the communities and their residents in the area.

The LATE fire started on July 10, 2024, and is not currently contained. The SPSA has been actively engaged in monitoring and suppressing the fire, as well as creating fire guards around the community of Turner Lake to protect values such as cabins. The Agency has deployed all available resources to control and suppress the fire, including SPSA staff, helicopters, air tanker support and fire suppression equipment.

To date, no critical infrastructure has been lost due to wildfires in the province.

The SPSA will continue to engage in discussions with the community leaders regarding these fires and SPSA operations. The SPSA assesses every wildfire and decides the best way to manage each fire. The SPSA's priorities include protecting, in order, human life, communities, major public infrastructure, commercial forest and other values.

Like other provinces and jurisdictions, Saskatchewan is seeing an increase in fire activity. The SPSA reminds the public to avoid at-risk areas and to take all precautions to prevent new fire starts. If residents or visitors are traveling, please visit the interactive map at saskpublicsafety.ca, the fires of note, or the highway hotline for details and information.

