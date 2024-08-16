Step Into Living History at the "Not Who, But Watt!" Event Hosted by Government House

CANADA, August 16 - Released on August 16, 2024

On August 17, 2024, Government House opens its doors to immerse guests in the rich history of their Edwardian Gardens. Experience an engaging and interactive performance of "Not Who, But Watt!" told through the eyes of George Watt, a Scottish-born landscape gardener whose vision transformed Regina's "treeless" landscape in the early 1900s.

"Vincent Murphy's portrayal of George Watt provides a rare opportunity to connect with the past in a way that is both educational and entertaining," PCC Executive Director Jenna Schroeder said. "We welcome everyone to experience this unforgettable journey through the Edwardian Gardens and discover the rich heritage that surrounds us."

Join Vincent Murphy in an interactive historical performance that brings Watt's dedication and meticulous work to life. Based on Watt's journals, this engaging performance will transport visitors to the spring planting season of 1910, offering a unique perspective on creating and maintaining such an impressive oasis in Saskatchewan's challenging climate.

The tour will depart from the Henry Newlands Ballroom promptly at 1:30 p.m. Please ensure you arrive 10 minutes early for orientation. No registration or fee is required.

In case of inclement weather, the event will move indoors, ensuring that the program proceeds as planned without compromising the experience.

This event is a perfect opportunity for history enthusiasts, families and anyone interested in experiencing Regina's rich heritage uniquely and engagingly. Don't miss this chance to step back in time and explore the world through the eyes of George Watt.

About Government House

Government House is a National Historic Site and Provincial Heritage Property with a mission to provide visitors with an accessible historic place to preserve, promote and celebrate Saskatchewan's living heritage. Government House is the steward of a vibrant collection and historic property that is living and ever-changing. Experience the story of Government House through educational experiences, engaging programs and collaborative partnerships.

For more information, visit: Government House Events.

