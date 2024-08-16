New La Ronge Long-Term Care Facility Now 30 Per Cent Complete

CANADA, August 17 - Released on August 16, 2024

Today, the province announced that construction has reached the 30 per cent mark on the new La Ronge Long-Term Care Home.

Piers to support the foundation are in place, the steel structure is going up and concrete elevator shaft walls have been built. Underground electrical services have also been done.

"We are very excited to see the progress being made on the new long-term care facility for La Ronge, that will provide important services for residents across Northern Saskatchewan," Minister Responsible for Seniors Tim McLeod said. "This work is about ensuring that seniors and other residents of the north who need long-term care are able to live and receive that care closer to their home communities and their families."

The new three-storey long-term care (LTC) home will have two wings per floor and 80 beds, an increase of 64 beds from the current space in the health centre. The home features individual rooms with bathrooms and will also include a traditional healing space and serenity room.

"We are pleased to announce the progress of this project reaching a milestone of 30 per cent completion," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said. "Thanks to a strong and growing economy, this critical infrastructure will be forthcoming to support the needs of families in northern Saskatchewan. This facility demonstrates our government's commitment to building stronger communities while ensuring a bright future for everyone in the province, now and for generations to come."

The new long-term care home will be owned and operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

"This project means that the Saskatchewan Health Authority is bringing health care closer to home," Integrated Northern Health Vice President Andrew McLetchie said. "The expansion of long-term care beds is just one thing that this project is bringing to the community. The addition of a satellite hemodialysis unit is a value add for kidney health patients requiring dialysis in the area."

The 2024-25 Provincial Budget includes $27 million for construction to proceed on the new LTC facility in La Ronge. The project has an overall budget of $99.6 million.

Ledcor Construction Limited (Ledcor) began construction on the facility in July 2023. Construction is expected to be substantially complete by early 2027 .

The Saskatchewan Health Authority and Government of Saskatchewan thank the La Ronge and Area Long Term Care Funding Committee for their philanthropic efforts in raising funds for the furniture, fixtures, and equipment for this new home.

Once construction is complete and residents are transferred to the new home, the former long-term care space in the health centre will be renovated to improve several program areas including therapies, an adult day program, and a new hemodialysis unit.

