In a unanimous ruling, the court said thousands of hospital employees at Alameda Health System are not protected by state laws requiring daily meal and rest breaks for private employees. And in the same ruling, the justices said the Private Attorneys General Act, or PAGA — a California law allowing workers to join together and sue employers for violating labor laws — applies only to private employees and not to state or local government workers.
California Supreme Court curtails controversial worker protection law
