Submit Release
News Search

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,942 in the last 365 days.

California Supreme Court curtails controversial worker protection law

In a unanimous ruling, the court said thousands of hospital employees at Alameda Health System are not protected by state laws requiring daily meal and rest breaks for private employees. And in the same ruling, the justices said the Private Attorneys General Act, or PAGA — a California law allowing workers to join together and sue employers for violating labor laws — applies only to private employees and not to state or local government workers.

You just read:

California Supreme Court curtails controversial worker protection law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more