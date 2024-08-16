Hot Beef Sundae from Cattlemen's Beef Quarters Wins “Best Choose Iowa Fair Food” at the 2024 Iowa State Fair

In the first year of the contest offered by the Iowa State Fair, the Hot Beef Sundae served by Cattlemen's Beef Quarters was selected in an online vote by fairgoers

DES MOINES, Iowa (August 16, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today congratulated Cattlemen's Beef Quarters for winning “Best Choose Iowa Fair Food” during the 2024 Iowa State Fair. The Best Choose Iowa Fair Food Contest, an official contest of the Iowa State Fair, was created this year to highlight and celebrate fair food menu items made using ingredients sourced from Iowa. Choose Iowa is the state’s signature brand for Iowa grown, Iowa raised, and Iowa made food and ag products.

The Hot Beef Sundae served by Cattlemen's Beef Quarters was selected via an online vote on the Iowa State Fair’s website.

“The Iowa State Fair is famous for many reasons, including its unique and delicious fair food. Choose Iowa is continuing to grow as Iowa’s signature brand, and this new contest is a fun way to celebrate all of the Iowa ingredients used to make these memorable Iowa State Fair food offerings,” said Secretary Naig. “Thank you to all the vendors who entered the first year of this contest, and I congratulate Cattlemen's Beef Quarters for claiming the inaugural title of ‘Best Choose Iowa Fair Food’ with their Hot Beef Sundae. I encourage consumers to not only enjoy these Iowa-sourced foods at the fair, but also look for the Choose Iowa logo on food and ag products throughout the year.”

Approximately 10 percent of the food stands at the Iowa State Fair, including all of Iowa’s commodity groups that produce protein as well as the Iowa Honey Producers and the Specialty Crop Growers, submitted entries for the Best Choose Iowa Fair Food Contest. Choose Iowa aims to expand the number of vendors who participate in the contest in subsequent years.

A map showing all the food locations featuring menu items made with Iowa ingredients is linked on the Choose Iowa website as well as available on the Iowa State Fair website and app.

The following vendors and their dishes, located in alphabetical order, entered in the contest this year:

The Bacon Box

Grinder Ball

Beattie’s Melon Patch

Watermelon in a Cup

Biscuit Bar

Hot Mess Biscuit

Bubbly Bar and Bistro

Tipsy Peach

Cattlemen’s Beef Quarters

Hot Beef Sundae

Chuckie’s Famous Breaded Pork Tenderloins

Chuckie’s Breaded Pork Tenderloin Wrap

Cluckin’ Coop

Fiesta Egglote

Dairy Zone

Iowa Tornado

Destination Grille

DG Chicken Strips with Homemade Ranch

Fresh American Lamb

All Iowa Lamb Burger

Hagar’s Hoagies

Chopped Ham

Iowa Honey Producers

Honey Lemonade Popsicles

Iowa Pork Producers - Iowa Pork Tent

Shredded BBQ Pork Sandwich

Iowa Specialty Crop Growers Association

Cinnamon Crunch Apple Taco

Iowa Turkey Federation - Turkey Grill

Deep-Fried Turkey Tenderloin Sandwich

Old West Roadhouse BBQ

Bone-In Grilled Smoked Chop

Steer N Stein

The Breakfast Chimichanga

Stockman’s Inn

Iowa Bratwurst

The Dairy Goodness Barn

Raspberry Cheesecake Frozen Yogurt

The Snack Box

Ham Salad Sandwich

Learn more about Choose Iowa by visiting ChooseIowa.com.

