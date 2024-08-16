MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, August 5, 2024, to Monday, August 12, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 5, 2024, through Monday, August 12, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 63 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, August 5, 2024

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Q Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Ashante James Banks, of Northeast, D.C., for Theft, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-119-734

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of O Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Nadir McCoy, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-120-134

A handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Tubman Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-120-248

Tuesday, August 6, 2024

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of 41st Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Paul Emerson Frazier, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-120-628

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

A Reck P8 6.35mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Bates Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-121-059

A Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .38 caliber revolver and a Glock 32 .357 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-121-128

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P40 Shield .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old Antowan Hagans, of Northeast, D.C., and 28-year-old Demetrius Brandon, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, No Permit, Felon in Possession, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Intimidating, Impeding, Interfering, Retaliating against a Government Official or Employee of the District, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-121-134

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Morris Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Stephen Ballard, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Loaning Registration Misuse of Temporary Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-121-183

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun, a SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun, and a Taurus PT-III G2C 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 600 block of Otis Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-121-201

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Ninth Street & Bellevue Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested in the 36-year-old Isaac Rashaad, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Sexual Solicitation. CCN: 24-121-296

Thursday, August 8, 2024

A Zastava PAP M92PV .762 caliber assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of Hamilton Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Darryl Reese Vest, of Northwest, D.C., for Bench Warrant, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-121-388

A Remington .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 3700 block of Northampton Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-121-468

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Ridge Road & Texas Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Khalil Barnes, of Southeast, D.C., for Pistol License Violation and Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags. CCN: 24-121-529

A Maverick 88 12-gauge shotgun and a Ruger SP-101 .357 caliber handgun were recovered in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-121-552

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old David Jeremiah Crenshaw, III, of Bladensburg, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-121-561

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-121-648

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Franklin Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-121-705

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of 54th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Kylene Parker, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-121-792

Friday, August 9, 2024

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Gaquan Matthews, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Assault on a Police Officer, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-122-050

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4200 block of Seventh Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-122-161

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun and a Tisas Trabzon 1911 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2100 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-122-190

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-122-256

A Ruger EC9S 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Donte Lamont Evans, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., and 24-year-old Damonte Young, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No Permit, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-122-295

Saturday, August 10, 2024

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2000 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old Avery Graham, of Stafford, VA, and 29-year-old Tavon Donald Hamlet, of Hyattsville, MD, for Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Drinking in Public, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-122-306

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2300 block of Washington Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Delonta Santana Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., for Resisting Arrest, Possession with Inten to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, Parole Violation, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-122-576

An Australia 18c BB gun was recovered in the Unit block of Q Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-122-588

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Wharf Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-122-593

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 18th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Michael Deon Coleman, of Stafford, VA, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-122-683

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Jaquan Roseboro, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-122-709

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Nathaniel Deberry, Jr., of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-122-717