Megaree Naraidoo selected as Top CIO of the Year by IAOTP
Megaree Naraidoo honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Megaree Naraidoo, CIO, Chief information Security Officer, Chief Enterprise Architect, and Program Director, was recently selected as Top CIO of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With close to three decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Naraidoo has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Naraidoo is the Chief Information Officer at Safety SA. She held CIO and IT Executive positions for over 15 years. Her main experience is in Financial Services Industry including Banking and Insurance. She has gained extensive experience in the all domains of IT including IT strategy & governance, cybersecurity, business intelligence, integration, architecture, ERP implementation and management, process design & reengineering, business consulting, business analysis, technical analysis, software development, program & project management, quality assurance and information communications and technology management..
Ms. Naraidoo’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to data governance, cybersecurity, ESG, enterprise architecture, banking, IT Governance, and ERP. She has transitioned across many industries, learning and growing. She claims being a business leader in a technology world allows her to harness her entrepreneurial skills whilst using to technology to differentiate businesses and gain competitive advantage. She firmly believes that in today’s world, technology is a partnership in achieving any business strategy.
Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Naraidoo earned her Bachelor’s in Computer Science in 1999 from University of KwaZulu-Natal. She further earned her Master’s degree in Business Administration and Leadership from Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership in 2018. She is certified in PRINCE 2 TOGAF 9 and AgilePM. She further studied Fundamentals of Cybersecurity, Computer and Information Systems Security/Information Assurance at the University of Cape Town as well as Mastering Design Thinking and Innovation, Industrial and Product Design from MIT Sloan School of Management.
Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Naraidoo has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top CIO of the Year.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Naraidoo for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Ms. Naraidoo attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and dedicating time to her cause supporting children fighting cancer. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
