TWRA Requests Public Input for 2025-26 Fishing Regulations

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is welcoming comments for its 2025-26 fishing regulations. This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about fishing regulations with TWRA staff.

TWRA Fisheries personnel use a variety of techniques to manage fish populations and gather data about fish population size structure, recruitment, growth, density, and mortality. In addition, Fisheries personnel work to improve habitat to benefit fish species along with propagating and stocking numerous species of fish to ensure anglers have the best fishing opportunities possible. TWRA also conducts angler surveys to gain a better understanding of fisheries including, effort, catch, preferences, demographics, and economics. All this information is taken into consideration during the regulation process.

The public comment period is another opportunity for anglers to provide feedback on TWRA’s Fisheries management. Public comments will be considered with fishery independent assessments to select the best strategies and regulations to manage Tennessee’s resources while accommodating the widest variety of anglers.

The comment period concerning fishing regulations is open from Friday, Aug 16 through Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Any proposed fishing regulation changes will be previewed at a meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission in early 2025.

There will be a public comment period on the proposed regulations after the TWRA presentation to the commission. Any approved regulations will go into effect Aug. 1, 2025. Please click here to submit your comments.

Submit Fishing Comments