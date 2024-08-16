Submit Release
News Search

There were 927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,956 in the last 365 days.

MDC to host two mentored dove hunts Sept. 1 in Saint James

Body

SAINT JAMES, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will be hosting a mentored mobility impaired dove hunt, and a mentored dove hunt for beginners Sept. 1 in Saint James.

This hunt is specifically designed for four mobility impaired individuals, age 18 and older. An MDC mentor will be on-site assisting each participant, and track chairs will be provided. Participants will learn about dove management and will practice shotgun shooting at clays.

Participants will need to have their Hunter Education Certificate, Small Game Hunting Permit, and Migratory Bird Hunting Permit. All shotguns, shotshells, earplugs, and safety glasses will be provided by MDC; if the participant chooses to bring their own 12 gauge or 20-gauge shotgun, MDC will provide the shotshells. Lunch will be provided.

Registration closes Aug. 23 at noon. Details will be emailed to registered participants by Aug. 26.

This hunt is specifically designed for six participants aged 18 to 34 who have never harvested a dove. Participants will learn about dove management and will practice shotgun shooting at clays. An MDC mentor will be on-site assisting each participant.

Participants will need to have their Hunter Education Certificate, Small Game Hunting Permit, and Migratory Bird Hunting Permit. All shotguns, shotshells, earplugs, and safety glasses will be provided by MDC; if the participant chooses to bring their own 12 gauge or 20-gauge shotgun, MDC will provide the shotshells. Lunch will be provided.

Registration closes Aug. 23 at noon. Details will be emailed to registered participants by Aug. 26.

For more information, contact MDC Conservation Educator and program lead Dwight Warnke at Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov.

Fine more free programs and events near you online at mdc.mo.gov/events.

You just read:

MDC to host two mentored dove hunts Sept. 1 in Saint James

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more