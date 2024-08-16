MDC to host two mentored dove hunts Sept. 1 in Saint James

Body

SAINT JAMES, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will be hosting a mentored mobility impaired dove hunt, and a mentored dove hunt for beginners Sept. 1 in Saint James.

This hunt is specifically designed for four mobility impaired individuals, age 18 and older. An MDC mentor will be on-site assisting each participant, and track chairs will be provided. Participants will learn about dove management and will practice shotgun shooting at clays.

Participants will need to have their Hunter Education Certificate, Small Game Hunting Permit, and Migratory Bird Hunting Permit. All shotguns, shotshells, earplugs, and safety glasses will be provided by MDC; if the participant chooses to bring their own 12 gauge or 20-gauge shotgun, MDC will provide the shotshells. Lunch will be provided.

Registration closes Aug. 23 at noon. Details will be emailed to registered participants by Aug. 26.

This hunt is specifically designed for six participants aged 18 to 34 who have never harvested a dove. Participants will learn about dove management and will practice shotgun shooting at clays. An MDC mentor will be on-site assisting each participant.

Participants will need to have their Hunter Education Certificate, Small Game Hunting Permit, and Migratory Bird Hunting Permit. All shotguns, shotshells, earplugs, and safety glasses will be provided by MDC; if the participant chooses to bring their own 12 gauge or 20-gauge shotgun, MDC will provide the shotshells. Lunch will be provided.

For more information, contact MDC Conservation Educator and program lead Dwight Warnke at Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov.

Fine more free programs and events near you online at mdc.mo.gov/events.